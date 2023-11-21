Open Menu

Education Sector Totally Ignored In Past: Senate Told

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Education sector totally ignored in past: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Tuesday apprised the Senate that the education sector was ignored in the past and many private universities were allowed to operate in various parts of the country.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, he said that even some universities were set up in few rooms. The chairman Higher Education Commission has been tasked to improve the standard and quality of education, he said.

To a question, the minister said Ms Lubna Said, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services serving in BPS–19 was appointed on the vacant post of Deputy Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris.

The officer has earned academic degrees in MSc in the discipline of International Relations from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad and Maters degree in business Administration in Financial Management from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

He said the vacancy announcement of the post of Deputy Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris was advertised in the national dailies on 10th March, 2023.

The then prime minister appointed Lubna Said from a panel of three candidates, he added.

To another question, he said that in pursuance to Section 4(c) and 5(b) of ICT - PEIRA Act No. XI of 2013, ICT-PEIRA has been empowered to regulate and fix the fees of private schools in Islamabad.

However, the enabling Rules of Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Fee Determination) Rules, 2016 for fee fixation and determination i.e. Rule 36 and Rule 37 and mechanism defined as criteria and financial model as set out in Schedule-V and Fee increase proposal (FIP) are struck down by Honorable Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said.

He said in this regard, ICA has been filed and still not decided. The ICA is fixed for a hearing on November 11, 2023.

He said In pursuance of the Judgement of IHC, ICT-PEIRA has formulated and issued a Fee Determination Policy for PEIs in ICT, while seeking a benchmark guideline from the Judgements of the August Supreme Court of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court.

However, the said policy has also been challenged by private schools in the IHC and the matter is subjudice with the directions that no coercive measure shall be adopted, according to the policy impugned, he said.

APP/raz-muk-zah

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court United Nations Business Education Paris Ica March August November HEC 2016 Islamabad High Court Post From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

1 hour ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

17 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan