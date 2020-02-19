UrduPoint.com
Education System Needs To Develop Capabilities To Equip Human Being To Partner With Machines: Naek

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:32 PM

Senator Farooq H. Naek has said that education system of future needs to develop capabilities to equip human being to partner with machines instead of competing them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Senator Farooq H. Naek has said that education system of future needs to develop capabilities to equip human being to partner with machines instead of competing them.

He was speaking at the Annual Parliamentary Hearing at United Nations Headquarters, New York.

He said that schools must provide an enabling environment to the students to nurture their creativity and give them new skills and orientations and added stem education in this regard holds key to success and needs to be improved, said a press release on Wednesday.

Senator Naek further observed that traditional avenues of employment are being challenged by digitalization of work place.

He said that Pakistan has taken a number of initiatives to digitalize the system and has established platforms to enhance knowledge and skills about digital technologies.

He observed that Pakistan is making sincere efforts to implement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has taken a number of initiatives to democratise education so that all people have equal opportunity to happiness and prosperity.

Senator Naek informed the participants that education is considered as fundamental human right of every citizen of Pakistan in the Constitution and Pakistan is doing its best to improve its literacy rate.

He said that the National Assembly, to achieve targets of education, has adopted agenda 2023 for SDGs in March, 2016 and a separate Parliamentary Secretariat has been established to provide support with respect to SDGs to the elected representatives. He further said that six parliamentary task forces have been established for monitoring of the SDGs.

Naek said that Pakistan is a federation of provinces and Article 25-A of the Constitution of the Pakistan fixes responsibility on the State to provide free and compulsory education to children of 5-16 years of age.

He gave a detailed overview of the achievements made so far which were highly appreciated by the participants of the Parliamentary Hearing.

