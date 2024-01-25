Open Menu

Education Termed Key To Progress, Prosperity

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Thal Wazir Welfare Organization organized a walk and a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Education at Thal Wazir area of Bannu on Thursday.

A large number of students and social workers participated in the events. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans regarding the importance of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Organization Zahidullah Khan said that the day reminded us of the immense power of education that opens the doors to a bright future.

He pledged that the Thal Welfare Organization was unwavering in its commitment to education and added that every individual should be given access to quality education.

He also underlined the need for making collective efforts to eliminate to address obstacles that hinder access to education.

Zahidullah Khan expressed determination that his organization would initiate new measures for progress and empowerment through education.

He envisioned a future where every child has a book in hand, every student has a mentor, and everyone has the opportunity to realize their full potential.

