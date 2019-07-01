Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) extends registration date till July 3

The Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has extended the last date for registration of entry test for admission into public sector engineering universities and colleges to July 3, 2019, said a notification issued here on Monday

Entry test for Engineering will be held on July 7.

The last date for entry test was July 1, 2019.