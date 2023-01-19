UrduPoint.com

Education Testing Council (ETC) To Conduct Screening Tests For Recruitments In GB Election Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Education Testing Council (ETC) to conduct screening tests for recruitments in GB Election Commission

Education Testing Council (ETC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), whereby the former will conduct screening tests for recruitments in the departments of the provincial Election Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Education Testing Council (ETC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), whereby the former will conduct screening tests for recruitments in the departments of the provincial Election Commission.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Chief Election Commissioner (GB) Raja Shahbaz Khan along with Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail and CEO ETC Mr. Iftekhar Mahmood attended the MoU signing ceremony.

The Chairman HEC stressed that HEC stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Election Commission GB in providing all kinds of help for ensuring merit and transparency at all levels and for all departments.

The Chief Election Commissioner thanked the Chairman for extending the support. The CEO ETC reiterated the ETC's commitment to conducting requisite tests.

The agreement is envisaged to help bring standardised testing to the recruitment process in Election Commission GB, enabling enforcement of across-the-board merit and transparency.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Mukhtar Ahmed HEC All Agreement Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play ..

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

4 minutes ago
 Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cos ..

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cost vaccination drive

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading continues w ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading continues with bullish trend

2 minutes ago
 Investment Readiness Conference for KP Integrated ..

Investment Readiness Conference for KP Integrated Tourism Zones held

2 minutes ago
 2023 economy will be 'a lot better than feared': L ..

2023 economy will be 'a lot better than feared': Lagarde

2 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws spe ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws speakers from 18 countries

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.