Education Testing Council (ETC) to conduct screening tests for recruitments in GB Election Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Education Testing Council (ETC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), whereby the former will conduct screening tests for recruitments in the departments of the provincial Election Commission.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Chief Election Commissioner (GB) Raja Shahbaz Khan along with Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail and CEO ETC Mr. Iftekhar Mahmood attended the MoU signing ceremony.

The Chairman HEC stressed that HEC stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Election Commission GB in providing all kinds of help for ensuring merit and transparency at all levels and for all departments.

The Chief Election Commissioner thanked the Chairman for extending the support. The CEO ETC reiterated the ETC's commitment to conducting requisite tests.

The agreement is envisaged to help bring standardised testing to the recruitment process in Election Commission GB, enabling enforcement of across-the-board merit and transparency.