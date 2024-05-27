Education To Be Promoted Through National, Regional Languages: Anthony Naveed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed on Monday said that education can be promoted in the country only through imparting education in national and the local languages.
Addressing a Roundtable session themed "Supporting Girls Education: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP's) Taleemi Wazaif as a Social Protection Intervention" at local hotel and organized by the Society for the Advancement of Education (SAHE).
Anthony Naveed suggested that Sindh government was considering to set up skill development institution at Union Council level so that children could be provided technical education. In order to promote education at every level, there is a need to impart education in national as well as local languages instead of foreign languages. Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly said, adding that people must ask from political representatives before and after elections about what steps they had taken for the uplift of education and health in their respective Constituencies.
He also proposed that Local Body Chairmen/ Mayors must be made responsible for education and health sectors as they could deliver more efficiently than the Ministers. Opposing the duties of teachers in conducting the election process, Anthony Naveed said that through teachers, election process is being manipulated.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Assembly Member Sadia Javed suggested that drastic reforms needed to contain drop out ratio and stakeholders should come forward to play their part in that regard.
SAHE Executive Director Abass Rashid, Zafarullah Khan of Parliamentary group and Professor Faisal Bari of the IDEAS shed light on the topic under discussion. They said stipends given by social Protection Initiatives like BISP's Taleemi Wazaif helping girls from marginalized section of society in getting their education but many more steps are needed to achieve the target.
They were of the opinion that parents should be more vigilant towards education of their children and regard it like other basic amenities. They expressed their concerns as to why people often not protesting against lack of education facilities as compared to they were doing for water, electricity and other issues.
Roundtable session also discussed other issues pertaining to disturbances in the way of girls in getting their education.
Executive Director IRC Sadiqa Sallahuddin, Sindh Education Foundation's Qazi Kabir and other educationist and civil society representatives also participated in the discussions.
