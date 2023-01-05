Education to ensure development, prosperity of Pakistan: President

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 11:14 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said only through education, Pakistan could ensure national development and eliminate poverty, unemployment, intolerance, and extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said only through education, Pakistan could ensure national development and eliminate poverty, unemployment, intolerance, and extremism.

He was the chief guest at the 24th FCS Convocation ceremony held at National Defence University, Islamabad where four Ph.D., 48 MPhil, and 208 BS graduates were conferred degrees. Medals and distinction certificates were also awarded to the 1st and 2nd position holders.

The chief guest in his address congratulated the graduated students on the completion of an important milestone in their academic careers. At the end, he extended his heartiest congratulations to all graduating students, their parents, and their families on the successful completion of their studies.

President, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries, faculty, parents, and students at the ceremony.

He emphasized that a nation's character was shaped by its educational institutions. He further apprised that in the quest of securing higher standards in academia and research, NDU was providing a conducive learning environment and allied facilities to its students.

He added that NDU was putting utmost efforts to prepare the graduates to display character and commitment in their professional careers thereby leaving a mark of excellence.

