Education To Usher Era Of Progress, Development In Tribal Region: Afridi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that education will play a key role in the development of the merged districts and a new era of development will begin in the region by paying special attention to it.

He expressed these views while discussing the education sector projects in merged districts during a meeting with Education Adviser Rahmat Salam Khattak. Deputy District Education Officer District Khyber Shahid Ali Khan and other officials participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the caretaker government is taking practical steps for the promotion of education and besides the provision of facilities in educational institutions; scholarships are also being paid to both boys and girls students.

Furthermore, to fill the shortage of educational institutions, work is also underway on the construction of schools, which will be completed soon.

Manzoor Khan Afridi further said that work on educational reforms is also underway in all tribal districts including Khyber.

He said that the youth can play a crucial role in the development of the country and our mission is to equip them with quality education in line with the requirements of the modern era.

The Advisor on Education issued directives and said that the problems of teachers in the entire province including merged districts are also being solved on an urgent basis.

