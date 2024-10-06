Open Menu

Education, Tolerance In Society Crucial In Preventing Radicalization: Analyst Suggests

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A prominent research analyst Syed Imran Sardar at the Institute of Regional Studies on Sunday advocated for robust laws to counter extremist narratives that threaten the well-being of Pakistan's youth due to unchecked social media.

Talking to the ptv news channel he made a pressing appeal to policymakers for controlling the social media's harmful influence and proposed societal tolerance as an antidote to extremism.

Syed Imran Sardar further emphasized that promoting tolerance within society is crucial to countering extremism.

"We need to foster an environment where diverse perspectives are respected and encouraged," he said.

"This can be achieved through education, community engagement and inclusive dialogue," he added.

By promoting tolerance, "we can create a society where our youth are resilient to radical ideologies," he noted.

The analyst underscored the need for collective responsibility in promoting tolerance, adding that it is not just the government's duty; every citizen, community leader and institution must play a role in fostering inclusivity and respect".

Sardar cautioned that societal polarization and intolerance provide fertile ground for extremist ideologies to flourish.

"We must bridge the gaps between communities and promote mutual understanding to prevent the spread of hatred," he urged.

Sardar advocated for curriculum reforms that emphasize critical thinking, cultural diversity and peaceful

coexistence.

"By instilling tolerance and empathy in our youth, we can ensure a brighter, more harmonious future," he said.

"We must recognize the humanity in everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs," he added.

Responding to a query, he said by promoting tolerance, understanding, and open dialogue, we can create a society resilient to radicalization and extremism.

