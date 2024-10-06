Education, Tolerance In Society Crucial In Preventing Radicalization: Analyst Suggests
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A prominent research analyst Syed Imran Sardar at the Institute of Regional Studies on Sunday advocated for robust laws to counter extremist narratives that threaten the well-being of Pakistan's youth due to unchecked social media.
Talking to the ptv news channel he made a pressing appeal to policymakers for controlling the social media's harmful influence and proposed societal tolerance as an antidote to extremism.
Syed Imran Sardar further emphasized that promoting tolerance within society is crucial to countering extremism.
"We need to foster an environment where diverse perspectives are respected and encouraged," he said.
"This can be achieved through education, community engagement and inclusive dialogue," he added.
By promoting tolerance, "we can create a society where our youth are resilient to radical ideologies," he noted.
The analyst underscored the need for collective responsibility in promoting tolerance, adding that it is not just the government's duty; every citizen, community leader and institution must play a role in fostering inclusivity and respect".
Sardar cautioned that societal polarization and intolerance provide fertile ground for extremist ideologies to flourish.
"We must bridge the gaps between communities and promote mutual understanding to prevent the spread of hatred," he urged.
Sardar advocated for curriculum reforms that emphasize critical thinking, cultural diversity and peaceful
coexistence.
"By instilling tolerance and empathy in our youth, we can ensure a brighter, more harmonious future," he said.
"We must recognize the humanity in everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs," he added.
Responding to a query, he said by promoting tolerance, understanding, and open dialogue, we can create a society resilient to radicalization and extremism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan can boost food production for global markets through technology, modern practices: FFP MD2 minutes ago
-
Argentine Ambassador meets Chief Minister Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues fresh rain alert, departments ready to respond: Director22 minutes ago
-
International Conference on 'Sustainable Health Systems & Resilience' to be held on Oct 832 minutes ago
-
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses32 minutes ago
-
Political stability crucial for economic growth: Iftikhar Ali Malik52 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to maintain peace1 hour ago
-
PM condemns cop's killing by PTI protesters1 hour ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings summoned on Oct 61 hour ago
-
Wedding joy turns to horror as 14 participants critically injured in Khairpur road mishap1 hour ago
-
Rural women to shun quacks, opt for yearly screening for timely Breast cancer treatments2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah2 hours ago