Education Top Priority Of PTI Govt: Chief Minister GB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Education top priority of PTI govt: Chief Minister GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Wednesday said education was one of the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government and would take every possible step to raise its standard in the province.

while addressing a briefing given by the Education Department, He said that the best education facilities would be provided under the Education for All policy.

Khalid Khurshid directed the Education Secretary to pay special attention to basic education.

"Special reforms will be made to improve the basic education system" he said adding that in those districts including Diamer and Ganchhe where the literacy rate was less than 60%, attention should be paid to increase the literacy rate.

He said special attention should be paid to the education of women in Diamer district and remote areas of GB.

Chief Minister further stated that a policy of special scholarships for research and education of talented students in international educational institutions would be introduced.

He said that approval would be sought from the Federal government for the required posts for GB.

