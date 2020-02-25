UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Top Priority Of Punjab Govt, Says Mian Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Education top priority of Punjab Govt, says Mian Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that education is the only way to achieve progress and nations investing in education sector have briskly moved on their path of attaining progress

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that education is the only way to achieve progress and nations investing in education sector have briskly moved on their path of attaining progress.

Punjab government has made promotion of education its foremost priority and has taken concrete measures to spread education in every nook and corner of the province.Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while addressing during a prize distribution ceremony of a private school being held at Alhamra Hall on Tuesday.

He distributed prizes among position holder male and female students.

Aslam Iqbal while addressing the participants said that children are guarantors of bright future of the nation.Private sector is playing an important role in educating children of the nation, he added.

Imparting moral training is also essential along with giving education to the children so that they can become useful citizens of the society, developed societies have achieved the path of progress and prosperity by imparting quality education and training to their new generation.

We have also to perform our moral and social responsibility in order to give better education and training to our children, he concluded.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Male Progress Moral

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

16 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

46 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.