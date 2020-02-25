Education top priority of Punjab Govt, says Mian Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that education is the only way to achieve progress and nations investing in education sector have briskly moved on their path of attaining progress

Punjab government has made promotion of education its foremost priority and has taken concrete measures to spread education in every nook and corner of the province.Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while addressing during a prize distribution ceremony of a private school being held at Alhamra Hall on Tuesday.

He distributed prizes among position holder male and female students.

Aslam Iqbal while addressing the participants said that children are guarantors of bright future of the nation.Private sector is playing an important role in educating children of the nation, he added.

Imparting moral training is also essential along with giving education to the children so that they can become useful citizens of the society, developed societies have achieved the path of progress and prosperity by imparting quality education and training to their new generation.

We have also to perform our moral and social responsibility in order to give better education and training to our children, he concluded.