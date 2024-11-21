Education University, Birmingham University Collaborate For Teachers' Training
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The University of Education (UoE), in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, UK, concluded its Continuous Professional Development Programme (CPD) on 'Cultivating Global Citizenship: Empowering Teachers to Become Change Agents in Pakistan'.
The project, funded by the Birmingham Institutional Impact Fund, has been carried out in collaboration with the community partners: the Academic Leadership Innovation Firm (ALIF), the school Education Department, Punjab, and the Ali Institute of Education (AIE), and The Knowledge of the Art academy, Lahore.
The project was led by Dr. Meng Tian, Associate Professor in Educational Leadership, Director Global Engagement, Colleges of Social Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK, and Co-led by Dr. Naima Qureshi Assistant Professor in Education from University of Education, Lahore.
Under the programme, 65 pre-service and in-service teachers are trained from 18 different schools and universities across Lahore, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, values, attitudes, and pedagogical approaches needed to deliver global citizenship education.
These teachers have since become agents of change, co-designing and delivering global citizenship projects and lesson plans to students in local schools and communities.
During 2024, around 9,750 students enhanced their global competencies as the result of this project. We estimate that over 12,000 students will benefit from this project annually in the future.
In the message of appreciation, Dr. Meng Tian and Dr. Naima Qureshi expressed their acknowledgement and admiration for teachers’ efforts and thanked all the participants teachers and organizers who made this event a resounding success.
Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry also thanked Dr. Meng Tian and all the community partners for their contributions.
Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, appreciated the project team and highlighted the significance of these kind of projects for teacher education in Pakistan.
