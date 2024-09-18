Education University To Host International Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of the University of education Lahore, a two-day 5th International Conference on "Advances in Materials Science (AIMS2024)" will take place on Nov 27-28, 2024.
According to university’s spokesperson, the event is expected to attract around 250 experts from across the globe who will present their research papers.
The conference will be held in a hybrid format, combining both in-person and virtual participation. More than 20 distinguished professors from prestigious international and national institutions will participate as invited speakers. These experts will share their latest research findings and practical insights in the field of materials science.
The organizers emphasized that the Primary goal of the conference is to create a platform for researchers and practitioners to exchange knowledge, discuss recent advancements, and share practical experiences. A rich poster session is planned, specifically aimed at encouraging young researchers to showcase their work and engage with senior experts.
The University of Education has launched a dedicated website for the event, where participants can register and access further details: https://aims.ue.edu.pk/.
This international conference is expected to foster collaboration and inspire new research ideas in the field of materials science, contributing to advancements in various scientific disciplines.
