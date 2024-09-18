Open Menu

Education University To Host International Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Education University to host international conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of the University of education Lahore, a two-day 5th International Conference on "Advances in Materials Science (AIMS2024)" will take place on Nov 27-28, 2024.

According to university’s spokesperson, the event is expected to attract around 250 experts from across the globe who will present their research papers.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, combining both in-person and virtual participation. More than 20 distinguished professors from prestigious international and national institutions will participate as invited speakers. These experts will share their latest research findings and practical insights in the field of materials science.

The organizers emphasized that the Primary goal of the conference is to create a platform for researchers and practitioners to exchange knowledge, discuss recent advancements, and share practical experiences. A rich poster session is planned, specifically aimed at encouraging young researchers to showcase their work and engage with senior experts.

The University of Education has launched a dedicated website for the event, where participants can register and access further details: https://aims.ue.edu.pk/.

This international conference is expected to foster collaboration and inspire new research ideas in the field of materials science, contributing to advancements in various scientific disciplines.

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Education Young Event From Share

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

4 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

9 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan