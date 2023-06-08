UrduPoint.com

Education Vital For Eradicating Extremism, Violence From Society: Dr. Ayaz

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Education vital for eradicating extremism, violence from society: Dr. Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Coordination Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr. Ayaz Khan Thursday said that education played an important role in eliminating violence and extremism from the society and promoting peace and tolerance.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized at the Institute of Education and Research Peshawar.

Director of the institute Prof. Dr. Inamullah Khan and senior educationists also addressed the seminar while faculty members and students participated in it.

Director of Administration, Waqarullah of Centre of Excellence and Assistant Prof. Amjad Rebaa was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Ayaz Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism had been established under the National Action Plan (NAP), a historic document signed by the consensus of all stakeholders to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

He said that today our country and region were facing the challenges of extremism and violence, which had threatened the peace and stability of the society.

Education and educated youth could play an important role in eliminating extremism and violence, he added.

Director of institute, Prof. Dr. Inamullah appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on countering Violent Extremism for promoting peace and eradicating intolerance and extremism from the society.

He assured that students of the Institute would be benefited from the seminar.

Earlier, Director of Institute of Education and Research Prof. Inamullah Khan welcomed the Chief Coordination Officer of Centre of Excellence Dr. Ayaz khan and appreciated the role and efforts of the centre for creating awareness among the youth and promoting tolerance and peace in the society.

Dr. Inam assured all possible support from the Institute of Education and Research in achieving the goals of the centre.

Describing the seminar as a very useful opportunity for both the faculty and students of the institute, Dr. Inam said that cooperation between the two institutions would be further strengthened for promoting tolerance in the society.

At the end of the seminar, Dr. Ayaz Khan distributed certificates among the participants.

