Education vital for progress: Chaudhry Fawad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Techonolgy Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that visionary approach and education were imperative for moving forward in right direction.

Talking to the media, he said that Ruet calendar was formulated by the ministry while Ruet-e-Hilal committee declared "Safar 1" a day later as compared to that.

He said, "Pictures have been released, in which moon can be easily seen on Gwadar and Pasni." He said, on the occasion of Eid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) the formulated Lunar calendar (Islamic Calendar) was not followed and later apology was made.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that if moonsighting with the help of telescope was considered as un-Islamic then how one can use eye sight glasses.

He said the Ruet-e-Hilal committee should make an apology for making wrong announcement regarding the month of 'Safar'.

The federal minister said that work on five big projects was underway, adding that biotechnology park was being established in Jhelum which would be one of the biggest bio-technology Park of South Asia.

The minister said, herbal medicine park was also being constructed on two acres of land there.

He further said a decision has been made to set up battery research group comprising a consortium of industry, universities and foreign countries. He said the research centre would work on the country's own batteries. He said there was possibility that in coming years, poles and wires would be replaced with batteries.

He said, unfortunately water table in Islamabad and Lahore was receding rapidly. He said, "Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been offered to start water recharge schemes so that rain water could be used for water recharge." Waste to Energy schemes would be introduced which would help to generate gas with the help of waste, he maintained.

The minister said that he had requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift ban on drone techonolgy in agriculture sector.

He said the ministry also wanted to convert some 1500 public schools onto stem schools by introducing science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 6th, 7th and 8th classes of these schools under the stem concept.

He eulogized the PM speach in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said the PM had made the world aware of the consequences which were linked to Kashmir issue.

He said many hurriyat leaders were in jails, Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu was also in jail, adding that not even a councillor level political support was with Modi in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He said Pakistan always talked about peace but Modi government was very stubborn. He urged the United Nations Secretary General to take some practical steps for resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said, "Brtitain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will arrive in the country which will definitely help in projecting the positive image of the country." At present, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said best thing in the country's economy was that the country's import had reduced to 12 billion Dollars from 19 billion dollars while remittances had increased. He said country's exports were increasing and with the passage of time they would further increase.

He said, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman just wanted to create chaos in the country through Azadi March. He said Maulana was being used a plea bargain chip by the opposition, adding that Maulana was just playing a role of chess piece in the chess game of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.