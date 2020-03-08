Education vital to end ignorance, poverty: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Mar 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said it was the top priority of the government to ensure quality education as it was successfully removing flaws in the educational system.

She stated this while addressing the participants of an inaugural ceremony of a newly-established private school at Kotli Loharaan near here on Sunday.

The SAPM said the government was also striving to promote equal education for all under the Prime Minister's Uniform Education Policy.

Dr Firdous said education was vital to end ignorance, poverty and unemployment.

She said the government was providing maximum opportunities of quality education to students to enable them serve the nation and country in a better way.

She emphasized that promotion of women education was must for progress and prosperity of the country.