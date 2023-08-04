Education Voucher Scheme launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Education Foundation has launched Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) phase-17 'Shehr-e-Ilm project' in nine districts of the province including district Faisalabad.

At least 84,000 out-of-school children will be imparted education in the PEF schools under the project.

Sources from the district administration said here on Friday that the scheme had also been launched in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura districts.

The private school owners from 19 selected union councils of Faisalabad could submit their applications online for the scheme till the last date, Aug 12.

A hard copy of the online signed application along with other attested documents will have to be dispatched in the name of Director Education Voucher Scheme, 52-L, Gulberg-III, near Kalma Chowk, Lahore by August 16.

The details of the scheme are available on website www.pef.edu.pk