Education Wing Holds Road Safety Workshop; Over 400 Students, Teachers Participate
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Education Wing of Islamabad Traffic Police, under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, organized a one-day road safety workshop for students and teachers of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-8/4.
According to a police spokesperson, more than 400 students and teachers participated in the workshop, which received an overwhelming response.
He said that during the workshop, students were educated on the dangers of risky driving, the rights of road users, the use of overhead bridges, zebra crossings, and other important traffic rules.
He said the ICT Police Education Wing delivered a lecture to participants on road safety and traffic rules.
It was emphasized that children will take on significant responsibilities in the future, making it vital to educate them on road safety from a young age.
They further added that the ICT Police is fulfilling its duty diligently and has implemented special measures to raise awareness among students about road discipline.
On the occasion, school teachers and staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by Islamabad Police and praised the force as a well-organized and professional department that ensures road safety and security for the public.
Senior police officers said that such workshops will continue in the future as part of their ongoing commitment to road safety education.
