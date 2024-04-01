Education Working Group Seeks Revival Of Flood-ravaged Schools In Rajanpur, DG Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 07:14 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Secretary School education Department (SED) South Punjab Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar Monday chaired a meeting of Education Sector Working Group (ESWG) and ordered officials to come up with updated data with accurate damage and cost assessment for revival of schools destroyed by last year’s floods in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.
The ESWG meeting discussed in threadbare the response plan with special focus on disaster risk reduction to ensure that there are safeguards in place in course of revival so that such natural disasters do not play havoc with the infrastructure the way they did in 2023, according to an official release.
Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar sought a better strategy with effective steps in coordination with district administrations concerned for rehabilitation of school infrastructure in the two districts.
He said that natural disasters were occurring due to climate change and the last year’s ferocious hill torrents triggered by heavy monsoon rains had destroyed school infrastructure in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts where several schools were literally flattened.
He ordered officials to keep in mind the disaster risk reduction policy and strategies for rehabilitation of schools and suggested steps be taken in advance for safety against floods.
He said that targets and special objectives be set and all relevant data be updated for survey, damage assessment and revival of flood-damaged schools.
