Educational Activities Continue In Relief Camps: DC

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Educational activities are being carried out for children in the relief camps, established in flood-affected areas of the district, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Educational activities are being carried out for children in the relief camps, established in flood-affected areas of the district, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa during his visit on Wednesday. He stated that teachers and volunteers have been deployed in the camps to ensure that children’s learning continues without interruption. “Even in the current challenging circumstances, we will not compromise on children’s education,” he affirmed.

Temporary schools have been set up inside the camps, where children were receiving lessons in specially arranged classrooms.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Tahir Aziz, highlighted that along with studies, recreational activities have also been organized to engage children.

He added that temporary classrooms, blackboards and essential supplies have been provided in all relief camps. Moreover, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives, free books and stationery have been distributed among the affected students to facilitate uninterrupted learning, CEO Education added.

APP/shn

