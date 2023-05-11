Educational activities in ICT schools and colleges disrupted amidst law & order situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The educational activities in schools and colleges working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) across the city have been severely affected due to the recent law and order situation in the country, which stemmed from the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

The law and order situation in the country has resulted in a chain reaction of events that have left students, parents, and teachers in a state of confusion and frustration.

The controlling office of the educational institutions of Islamabad, FDE, has come under fire for its lack of effective communication and inability to provide timely information to students and parents regarding suspension of academic activities.

The educational institutions have suspended bus service without prior notification to the students.

The sudden and unexplained halt in bus services has left students stranded and unaware of whether classes are continuing or not.

The lack of decisive action and effective communication from the authorities has compounded the problem, exacerbated the suffering of students and parents.

Nazia, a concerned mother whose son studies at Islamabad Model College for Boys in G-6/3, while talking to APP expressed her frustration over the situation.

She told how both she and her son waited at the bus stop for an hour, only to realize that the bus service had been discontinued without any prior intimation from the college.

This lack of communication caused unnecessary inconvenience and suffering for both the students and parents,she added.

Meanwhile, a concerned teacher, speaking on the condition of anonymity, shared her own experience of the chaos. Living in Soan Garden, she encountered road closures near Faizabad due to ongoing protests.

After waiting for a considerable time, she was compelled to return home, leaving her school unattended.

The teacher expressed disappointment over the lack of leadership and prompt decision-making displayed by the education department in such critical situations.

The educational institutions should be closed in such a situation, she added.

Muhammad Imran, a resident of sector G-14 said, "There were no academic activities in the schools yesterday.The absence of clear directives and guidance from the schools has left me in a difficult position, uncertain about whether to send my children to schools or keep them at home. The plight of parents like me is exacerbated by the lack of formal communication regarding the continuation of classes. The schools should have effective communication with parents."When contacted, representative of FDE was reluctant to comment on the matter, while some other senior officers did not pick up the phones.