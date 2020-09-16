UrduPoint.com
Educational Activities Resume; DC For Implementation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Educational activities resume; DC for implementation of SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :After seven-month of closure of educational activities from class 9 to onward, due to COVIDE-19 pandemic, have resumed across the district under strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moghis Sanaullah Wednesday directed district administration, officers of education department to regularly visit the public and private schools and ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, the department of education has started cleanliness drive and installation of sanitizing walkthrough gate at entrance of government schools and facility of temperature checking.

On the directives of DC, Assistant Commissioner Mujtaba Bharwana and Additional Assistant Commissioner Aksha Kiran visited different public and private schools and checking the precautionary measures.

More Stories From Pakistan

