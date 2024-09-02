Educational activities resumed in KP after summer vacations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The educational institutions in summer areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed educational activities on Monday upon completion of the summer vacations on August 31, however, the turnout of the students remained very thin on the first day.

According to the notification of the education Department, all public and private schools formally opened on September 02, adding that summer vacations for Primary schools were announced from June 1, while the middle and high schools were given summer vacations from June 15.