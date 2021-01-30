UrduPoint.com
Educational Activities To Resume From Feb 1: Zafar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that educational activities will resume at educational institutions from February 1 as per government instructions.

He said that schools have finalized arrangements to implement coronavirus SOPs.

He urged the parents to make sure that their kids go to school wearing masks and use hand sanitisers frequently. He said that children suffering from flu, fever or cough should not be sent to schools. He said that no compromise would be made on the health and education of the children who are the future of the country.

