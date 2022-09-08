UrduPoint.com

Educational Boards Closes For Indefinite Period: Kashmiri

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Educational boards closes for indefinite period: Kashmiri

MARDAN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) ::Education boards across the province have closed for an indefinite period with no paper marking and results of the inter-classes being issued, Central Secretary General of APCA Aurangzeb Kashmiri informed journalists here on Thursday.

"We will not tolerate any kind of political interference in educational boards and did not let the government for point scoring rather our genuine demand of not merging the 8 educational boards into one," Aurangzeb Kashmiri added.

He said the section of secrecy, computer, paper marking and results and one window operation have been closed for an indefinite period.

He said they would not accept a government proposal of having papers from one board until it did not withdraw the merger of eight boards to one board.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri Central Secretary General APCA Pakistan said that the agitation and strike of the boards' employees would continue. He added that we will not even discuss with the government about giving paper from Peshawar. Each board will prepare its own papers and the old procedure will be maintained and they will not let the government tolerate any more political interference in education boards.

