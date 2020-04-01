Educational content to be onaired on 'National Education Television Channel' by this week: Wajiha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The development of educational content is almost at the final stage and expected to be onaired on National Education Television Channel during this week.

A meeting over the development of content for the National Educational Television Channel of Pakistan was held here at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training which attended by the educational experts, officials from the education ministry and Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram.

In a Tweet, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram thanked the team of teachers who worked hard to provide learning opportunities to students from home during the prevailing health hazard crisis across the world.

According to her, such measures were being taken in order to save the precious time of students due to closure of schools till May 31.

She said almost 50 principals and teachers of schools, colleges had been working round the clock with multiple educational providers to review and schedule content for the upcoming education channel.

She said the team was led by FDE Director Academics Saadia Adnan.

She said the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had also decided to establish an Emergency Response Centre to deal with COVID-19.

Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said the center would be established at the education ministry in order to continue providing quality education to school going children.

She lauded the role of teachers and FDE team, ministry officials, Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) who were doing their best for the noble cause of online television by following all the safety measures.

They were also at the frontline in the war against COVID-19 like doctors, she added.