Educational Development Vital For National Success: Asif Ali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan Thursday has emphasized that educational development is essential for national success.
He urged educational institutions to focus on equipping students with 21st-century skills to meet modern-day challenges.
Speaking at an interactive session on 21st-century skills organized by AFAQ, the DC highlighted the importance of quality education and modern skills for youth empowerment. The session was attended by principals, teachers, and students from various educational institutions in Battagram.
During the event, DC Asif Ali Khan presented "Best Teacher of the Year" and "Shining Star Student of the Year" awards to outstanding teachers and students.
The awards were given in recognition of their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence.
He appreciated AFAQ’s efforts, noting that such initiatives enhance educational standards and foster a competitive spirit among students.
The DC acknowledged the critical role of educational institutions in shaping the nation’s future. He called on institutions to promote modern education and practical skills to enable students to bring pride to the country on both national and international fronts.
In the event principals, teachers, and a large number of students were also present.
