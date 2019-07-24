UrduPoint.com
Educational Empowerment Of Local Population Key To Success: Vice Admiral

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:32 PM

Educational empowerment of local population key to success: Vice Admiral

Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Wednesday said that educational empowerment of local population of any area was a key to success

ISLAMABAD/GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Wednesday said that educational empowerment of local population of any area was a key to success.

He made these remarks as chief guest at an investiture ceremony held at Gwadar where new modern campus building of Bahria Model College (BMC), Gwadar was inaugurated.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani said that with construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a lot of new vistas were going to open up for the people of Balochistan, a press release issued said.

In order to accrue benefits from these opportunities, coastal population should be equipped with quality education to take full advantage of the potentials offered by the fast materializing concept of Blue Economy, he added.

Highlighting Pakistan Navy's efforts in the uplift of coastal areas of Balochistan, the Admiral said that growing number of Bahria Model Schools and Colleges across the coastal belt was indicative of Pakistan Navy's resolve to promote education and pave the way for economic prosperity of the local populace.

He expressed his confidence that locals of the area would greatly benefit from the modern educational facilities offered by the college.

The new campus building of BMC Gwadar was equipped with latest educational facilities and training aids. It houses a modern computer lab, science laboratories, library and ample sports facilities.

Bahria Model College, Gwadar was established with a humble faculty of 07 teachers and 35 students with a vision to provide quality contemporary education to the local students in a learning conducive environment.

With this modest beginning, the college had grown over a span of few years to become the leading educational institution of Gwadar city. More than 550 students (both male and female) were currently enrolled at the college from various districts of Balochistan. A large number of Pakistan Navy personnel, military officials and local dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony.

