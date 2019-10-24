UrduPoint.com
Educational Foundation To Educate Daughters: Shahid Afridi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:58 PM

Former cricket legend and captain Shahid Afridi said on Thursday that he would educate every daughter of the nation through his Educational Foundation 'Taleem Ho Gee Aam, Her Beiti Key Naam'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Former cricket legend and captain Shahid Afridi said on Thursday that he would educate every daughter of the nation through his Educational Foundation 'Taleem Ho Gee Aam, Her Beiti Key Naam'.

While addressing a reception ceremony arranged by DC Amir Khatak in his honor at circuit house here, he termed the foundation would be 'second innings of his life'.

Underlining importance of girls' education, Afridi said his educational drive would enable girls stand on their own feet, to achieve their career goals. He said the government alone could not play effective role neither in education nor health fields, thus everybody should come up to build and serve the country.

He said that he did not need to have donations only, but volunteers who could own his foundation by heart and soul.

"The love and respect which I got from Multan is a fabulous asset of my life", Afridi said.

Recalling about plight of the poor people, the cricketer said there were still areas in the country where people, especially girls and women used to fetch pitcher of water from ten long distance. He hoped that things must be changed once for all.

Deputy Commissioner, speaking on the occasion, felt honor that Shahid Aridi had kicked off his humanity service from city of saints. "I would offer more reception than today in his next visit to be paid here", he said.

Famous industrialists, traders and transporters of the city came up to participate in the ceremony. Children of SOS village got selfies with the former Pakistani Cricket Team Captain, and expressed love to him and paid thanks for his visit.

