Open Menu

Educational, Health Institutions Top Priority For NA-55: Faisal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal

Educational and health facilities would be provided to the people of NA-55 constituency after winning the elections 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Educational and health facilities would be provided to the people of NA-55 constituency after winning the elections 2024.

Faisal ul Hassan Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan's candidate expressed these views while addressing a public gathering held here on Tuesday.

A comprehensive manifesto has been prepared to provide basic necessities of life to the people at their doorsteps, he said. He vowed that all out efforts would be made to supply clean drinking water, establishment of more colleges and health units for the residents of NA-55 constituency.

Job opportunities for youth would also be the focus of our party after the elections, he added.

"Our party had a clear stance of creating political harmony and working relationship for economic stability of this country, " he said.

Faisal expressed satisfaction over the conducive election environment and security arrangements made by the local administration for the upcoming general elections, he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Water Job All NA-55

Recent Stories

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

2 minutes ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

2 minutes ago
 Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarc ..

Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales

2 minutes ago
 One suspect killed, another injured in police enco ..

One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters

4 minutes ago
 Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of ..

Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province

2 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader

Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader

2 minutes ago
CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated ..

CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system

32 minutes ago
 Recommendations worked out on missing persons issu ..

Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next go ..

33 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, ..

Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates

42 minutes ago
 Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till ..

Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till their freedom: Ejaz

42 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Qu ..

Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan