Educational, Health Institutions Top Priority For NA-55: Faisal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Educational and health facilities would be provided to the people of NA-55 constituency after winning the elections 2024.
Faisal ul Hassan Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan's candidate expressed these views while addressing a public gathering held here on Tuesday.
A comprehensive manifesto has been prepared to provide basic necessities of life to the people at their doorsteps, he said. He vowed that all out efforts would be made to supply clean drinking water, establishment of more colleges and health units for the residents of NA-55 constituency.
Job opportunities for youth would also be the focus of our party after the elections, he added.
"Our party had a clear stance of creating political harmony and working relationship for economic stability of this country, " he said.
Faisal expressed satisfaction over the conducive election environment and security arrangements made by the local administration for the upcoming general elections, he said.
