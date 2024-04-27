Educational, Housing Projects Marks New Era For Balochistan's Mines Workers
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Balochistan has launched a series of welfare projects worth Rs 1.8 million to enhance living standards and educational opportunities for mine and industrial registered workers across the region.
An official source told APP, the cornerstone of these projects was the establishment of a Girls High School with Staff Residences in Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, designed to provide quality education to the children of 5,605 mine and industrial workers, symbolizing a substantial leap towards gender inclusivity and educational accessibility in the area.
Constructed over 63,000 square feet and with an investment of Rs.700 Million, the school and residences represent a beacon of hope for the future generation of Balochistan.
SAPM Malik stressed ensuring that the project is completed within 24 months.
He said that the former government also laid the foundation stone for 100 worker residence quarters in Muslim Bagh. This housing project, covering 5 acres and costing an estimated Rs.900 Million, will provide secure and comfortable homes for 100 families, directly tackling the housing shortage that plagues the workers' community. The project is set to be completed within 24 months.
He said that a school now has opened its doors to the children of approximately 4,000 mine workers, further underscoring the government's dedication to workers' welfare.
