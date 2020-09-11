UrduPoint.com
Educational Institute Function Pays Tribute To Quaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Educational institute function pays tribute to Quaid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A special function, organized by a private educational institution regarding the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, paid glowing tribute to him here on Friday.

Addressing the function, Principal Rehana Yaseen said that we are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-e-Azam's untiring and courageous leadership.

She said that Two-Nation Theory presented by the Father of the Nation proved to be true as minorities in India particularly Muslims were not safe today.

She said that Two-Nation Theory that led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947 formed the basis for Kashmiris' struggle for freedom.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment with Kashmiri people was unshakable and he had rightly stated the Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan.

Later, Quran Khwani was also held.

