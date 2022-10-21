UrduPoint.com

'Educational Institutes Guarantee Of Progress' : Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob

Published October 21, 2022

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Friday said that educational institutes were the guarantee of progress and development of any country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Friday said that educational institutes were the guarantee of progress and development of any country.

Talking to media persons at Faisalabad Press Club here, he said that Islamia University Bahawalpur has improved the ranking from 1200-1001 to 100-801 in the latest World University ranking 2023 times Higher Education. The university started its journey from a madrasa in 1925 set up by Nawab of Bahawalpur and it was declared Islamia University Bahawalpur in 1975.

He said that various reforms were introduced in research, education, administrative, financial and development schemes during last three years in the varsity.

He said that there were 138 departments in the university and presently 65,508 students were enrolled. He said that Islamia University Bahawalpur had attained 11th position among universities in the country. He said that 70 research topics had been given to university by higher education commission, Punjab Agriculture Research board, Pakistan Science Foundation and other institutes.

The university has also awarded scholarships of Rs 920 million among 18,000 students.

President Faisalabad Press Club Shahid Ali and a large number of journalists were present on the occasion.

