Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh government announced on Friday that all educational institutes will remain closed on April 12 (Wednesday) on account of Youm-e-Ali.

The provincial government issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

"In pursuance of the decision of Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of College education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday April 12, 2022 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444)," the notification said.