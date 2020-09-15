Educational institutes reopen after six months

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The educational institutions of northern Sindh Tuesday reopened with implementation of coronavirus-related SOPs (standard operating procedures).

As per schedule, initially academic session have been resumed at universities, colleges and of 9th and 10th classes in schools, followed by allowing students of classes 6 to 8 to attend schools from September 21 while pre-primary and Primary classes would resume from September 28.

The district administration has formed monitoring committees consisting of health and education department officials, aimed at assessing the status of implementation on SOPs at the educational institutions. The Sukkur district administration urged private schools' heads to ensure strict implementation on the SOPs including the use of sprays, sanitizers, masks and hand-wash.