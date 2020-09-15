UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutes Reopen In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:33 PM

Educational activities resumed on Tuesday from 9th to 12th class in Abbottabad with implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Educational activities resumed on Tuesday from 9th to 12th class in Abbottabad with implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the work of cleaning and disinfecting sprays in schools had already been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, District education Officer Abbottabad inspected various schools and reviewed the implementation of SOPs.

Parents, students and teachers were asked to take precautionary measures against corona and ensure compliance with SOPs.

