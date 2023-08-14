Educational institutes ring in 76th Independence Day with zeal, zest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day reverberated through the corridors of various educational institutions in the capital city as they came together to celebrate the historic occasion with unparalleled fervor.

With a united spirit, students and staff from multiple Islamabad Capital Territory colleges orchestrated a symphony of events that showcased their deep-rooted patriotism and commitment to the nation.

The festivities commenced at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, where the national flag was unfurled by Dr Muhammad Khalid, the esteemed principal of the college. Standing alongside dedicated college staff, the flag rose high, embodying the ideals of freedom and unity.

Professors Imran Shehzad and Khalid Mahmood took the stage to shed light on the historical underpinnings that culminated in the birth of Pakistan, rekindling the flame of sacrifice and valor that led to the nation's independence.

Across town, Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/3 bore witness to a heartwarming flag-hoisting ceremony that set the tone for a day of profound significance. Principal Professor Sadia Ibrar led a tree-planting initiative that symbolized growth, mirroring the nation's evolution since its inception. The college grounds became a canvas for students to showcase their talents through painting and essay competitions, while soul-stirring renditions of national anthems echoed in the air.

At Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9, the air was charged with an air of historical reverence. As the flag soared to the heavens, enlightening speeches delved into the historical tapestry that wove Pakistan into existence.

Principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal emphasized the pivotal role of educators in nurturing the next generation, fostering a brighter future for the nation.

IMCG (Postgraduate) F-7/2 embraced the day's festivities with the timeless resonance of the national anthem. Professor Somia Suhail's impassioned address invoked a surge of patriotism, while Dr Irum Shiekh eloquently articulated the nation's call for determination and hope to surmount present challenges.

In a symbolic gesture, Principal Dr. Fouzia Tanveer Sheikh planted a sapling in the college garden, symbolizing the growth and progress that the nation continues to achieve.

The echoes of patriotism transcended beyond these institutions, resonating within the walls of IMCB F-10/4, Islamabad Model College of Commerce H-8/4, IMCG Bhara Kahu, IMCG Humak, IMCG G-10/4, and IMCB Sihala, among others. The celebrations were underscored by an unwavering sense of unity, fostering a collective commitment to steer the nation toward a prosperous future.