Educational Institutes To Remain Close In Federal Capital On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 10:12 PM

All educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would remain close on Thursday amid ongoing circumstances in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :All educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would remain close on Thursday amid ongoing circumstances in the country.

According to a notification issued by the District Administration Islamabad, the public and private sector schools and colleges would remain closed on May 26.

It is to mention here that the matriculation paper of annual exams of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education Islamabad has already been cancelled on May 25 and May 26.

The universities situated in the jurisdiction of federal capital has announced to close educational activities till the further order.

Similarly, Allama Iqbal Open University has also cancelled its papers of various programs due to current political condition.

