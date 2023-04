KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has announced the closure of educational institutions on April 18 on account of Shab-e-Qadar (Ramazan 27).

According to a notification on Monday, the public and private schools and colleges under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed on April 18 due to Shab-e-Qadar.