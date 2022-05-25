Educational institutes to remain closed on May 26

All public and private educational institutions would remain closed on May 26, Thursday in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :All public and private educational institutions would remain closed on May 26, Thursday in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, due to prevailing law and order situation of the country, the district administration has notified that all public and private educational institutions would remain closed on May 26 within the revenue limit of district Rawalpindi.