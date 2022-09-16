Educational Institutes to remain closed on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :All educational institutes including Universities, Colleges and Schools, government as well as private situated within municipal limits of tehsil Rawalpindi excluding cantonment areas would remain closed on September 17 (Saturday) on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Rawalpindi District Administration here on Friday issued a notification and announced a holiday particularly for educational institutes.

According to a district administration spokesman, all the arrangements including security had been finalized for 'Chehlum' to be observed on Saturday.