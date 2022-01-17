UrduPoint.com

Educational Institution To Remain Open Across Province: Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Educational institution to remain open across province: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the educational institution will remain open as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in view of spreading Omicron with fast pace.

Students had already faced much loss of their education since after the pandemic outbreak across the globe, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Punjab Health minister said the government had completed almost 80 per cent of vaccine net among students of schools and colleges.

She said the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron was very dangerous and transmitting with fast past among masses, entire world was facing the variant difficultly.

She advised people to avoid public gathering and by using face mask and social distancing to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

She also asked people to get vaccinated as early as possible for their safety from the deadly virus.

