Educational Institutions Across GB Be Opened From Monday 24th May

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Educational Institutions across GB be opened from Monday 24th May

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As per instructions of NCOC, educational Institutions across Gilgit-Baltistan to be opened from Monday 24th May.

According to the notification signed by the Secretary education Gilgit Baltistan, all government and non-government educational and technical institutions in GB will be open from April 24.

Special care will be taken of Corona SOPs in educational institutions,read notification.

It should be noted that all educational institutions were closed last month as a precautionary measure against the spread of the corona virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

