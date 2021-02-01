Educational Institutions asked to ensure implementation of COVID-SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakim Khan Monday directed the district education department to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at all schools after resumption of educational activities.

Reviewing the educational situation in the wake of opening of schools, colleges and universities across the province, he directed the district education officer (Male) and (Female) to personally visit the schools and ensure implementation of SOPs.

Briefing on the occasion DEO (Male) Riaz Khan said that until now 500 teachers have been promoted to different cadres, adding that 600 new appointments of teachers would be made through testing services.