Educational institutions celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other segments of the society, the educational institutions across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) also celebrated the 74th Independence Day of the country with zeal and fervour.

Flag-hoisting functions and cake cutting ceremonies were arranged at different public-private sector schools, colleges and universities to mark the day and show their love for the country.

It is to mention here that this year the students could not participate in the Independence Day celebrations due to closing of schools in wake of pandemic coronavirus.

Only the staffers of the different educational institutions participated in the celebrations under strict COVID-19 SOPs.