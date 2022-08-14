Educational institutions celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Educational institutions under the aegis of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) celebrated the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor to mark the 75th year of freedom from British rule.

Various activities were organized in the institutions to let the students and staff respect the feeling of an independent Pakistan.

The celebrations took place with high spirits at Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9.

The special occasion commenced with the hoisting of the flag followed by the national anthem.

Principal of the college, Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal delivered a highly motivating speech and commemorated the long and consistent efforts put in by the leaders headed by Quaid-e-Azam for creation of a separate country.

He said, "Pakistan is our identity and it's a day to fulfill our commitments to our dear homeland." He prayed for the peace, solidarity, unity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Keeping its traditions alive, Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3 celebrated the National Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the college attended the flag hoisting ceremony with a pledge to work tirelessly to keep the flag flying high.

Principal of the college, Sadia Muzaffar planted a sapling in the college premises to mark the day. Earlier, Quran Khawani was held for the prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal said, "Independence day is very special to us and we should celebrate this day with utmost pride and patriotism.

We should own Pakistan and everyone should perform their duties honestly." At Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4, celebrations started with flag hoisting which is one of the important and favorite events of Independence Day.

Speaking to the college staff, Principal Professor Waqas Aziz said, "Everybody should take pride in being Pakistani and accomplish one's duty and responsibility towards the cause and prosperity of the nation." The students of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 presented a tableau on the pre-partition events leading to the creation of Pakistan.

Heartwarming songs and speeches were presented by the students to commemorate the day.

A documentary on Quaid-i-Azam was played for the audience and the enthusiastic students took part in a quiz at the end of it.

Principal of the college, Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh appreciated the efforts of college staff in orchestrating the event.

She told the students to be thankful for the blessing of a free country and to be mindful of their responsibilities towards Pakistan.

Quiz contest, poster making competition, national songs, cultural show, bilingual speeches and congregational prayer was held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4.

Principal of the college, Zubera Mughal appreciated the patriotic sentiments of the students and staff.

Many colleges like IMCG Humak, IMCG Bhara Kahu, IMCG I-14/3 and IMCB Sihala also arranged various events in connection with the Independence Day.