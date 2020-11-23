Educational institutions closed down for one month due to Covid-19: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) All educational institutions across the country were closed for one month by a meeting held by provincial education ministers with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in the chair, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that decision to close educational institutions down was made amid increasing cases of Covid-19.

