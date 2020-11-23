UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Closed Down For One Month Due To Covid-19: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:44 PM

Educational institutions closed down for one month due to Covid-19: Sources

The decision to shut down schools, colleges and universities has been made in a meeting of provincial educational ministers with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in the chair amid fears of increasing Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) All educational institutions across the country were closed for one month by a meeting held by provincial education ministers with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in the chair, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that decision to close educational institutions down was made amid increasing cases of Covid-19.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

