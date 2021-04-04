UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Closed For 15 Days From April 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Educational institutions closed for 15 days from April 6

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government of Sindh Sunday announced closure of schools across the province for classes from nursery to eighth for 15 days period starting from April 6th.

The teaching process up to eighth grade in all private and government schools across Sindh has been suspended from Tuesday, April 6 to April 21 in view of the coronavirus situation. Whereas, the home learning activities through online classes and homework assignments to be given to the students through WhatsApp/emails or in person on weekly basis, whichever mode is feasible, shall however continue to cover the loss of academic time with strict compliance of the guidelines notified by the government.

The school education and Literacy Department has issued a formal notification in this regard.

The decision has bee taken on the instructions of Sindh Coronavirus Task Force.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department was held the other day, in which all the stakeholders were apprised of the pandemic situation.

He said that the entire situation was reviewed at a meeting of the Sindh Task Force on Coronavirus held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh on Saturday evening and it was decided that from Tuesday, April 6 to April 21, the teaching process at all private and public educational institutions should be suspended while the online learning process may continue.

Saeed Ghani said that these measures have been taken to protect children from the third wave of coronavirus.

