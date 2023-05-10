UrduPoint.com

Educational Institutions Closed In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has closed all government, private schools and colleges in the district due to the current law and order situation.

The educational institutions have been closed till this Saturday (13th May), following a notification issued by the provincial government in this regard.

Similarly, the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) have postponed matriculation exams papers from May 10 to 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more than five persons in public places, pillion- riding and display of arms for seven days.

The order, aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace, would come into force immediately and remain enforced from May 09 to 15.

