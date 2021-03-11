Educational institutions closed in Peshawar for two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Education Minister, Sharam Khan Tarakai announced on Thursday that all Primary and elementary schools will remain close in Peshawar district for two weeks from March 15 to 28 owing to persistent situation of Covid-19.

The notification issued by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department says that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the pursuance of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision , all public and private primary and elementary educational institutions including madras , academies and tuition centers shall remain closed for teaching for a period extending from March 15 to March 28 in District Peshawar only.

Management and teaching staff are allowed to attend their respective institutions as per requirement determined by the management/principal / headmaster of the educational institutions strictly in accordance with SOPs for online teaching or preparations of assignment/ homework for delivery to students through postal services or errand staff or in extreme cases by inviting a parent or a guardian to the institution on a staggered schedule.